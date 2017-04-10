Mobilise For Voters Registration, Wike Tells Rulers

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has directed traditional rulers across the state to mobilize their people for the forthcoming voters registration exercise.

The governor declared that any traditional ruler whose number of registered voters fails to increase after the exercise will lose his recognition by the state government.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Government Recognized Ikwerre Traditional Rulers led by Eze Blessing Wagor at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said that the voters’ registration is vital to the promotion of democracy

He said mobilization for the voter registration transcends party affiliation ,hence traditional rulers must be involved.

He said: “Go and mobilize your people for the voter registration exercise. Any community where the numbers of its registered voters fails to improve will have the recognition of its traditional ruler withdrawn”.

“This has nothing to do with party politics. It is necessary because it will be used for development purposes “

The governor charged the traditional rulers not be involved in partisan politics as it will negatively affect them.

He directed local government councils to build meeting halls for traditional rulers in their respective areas.

In an address, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, Eze Blessing Wagor (Nye-Weli Isiokpo) lauded Governor Wike for his outstanding achievements since assuming office.

He said the development projects of the administration which cut across the state have led to the people feeling the impact of government.

He said: “From the performance of the governor, it is obvious that the people of Rivers State did not make a mistake by electing Governor Wike”.

The Chairman, Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers described Governor Wike as an eminent ambassador of the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality who has lived up to the expectation of the people.