Militants Kill Five Police Officers, Two Soldiers In Lagos

About five police officers and two soldiers, including an army captain were killed by suspected militants early yesterday morning in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Sources told newsmen that the bodies of the victims had been removed.

The slain captain was simply identified as Muhammad.

The Tide gathered that the existing presence of the Joint Task Force called Operation Awatse did not deter the militants from operating in the area they were driven away from about a year ago by members of the same task force.

The Tide source also gathered that the militants had struck at Woodland Estate close to Ishawo Creeks and engaged the security personnel, soldiers and the police, in a gun duel.

“At the end of the gun duel, five policemen and two soldiers were reportedly gunned down by the militants,” the source told newsmen.

It was unclear if there were any casualties on the part of the militants, although security forces were said to have reinforced and stormed the area for reconnaissance and possible counter-action.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said he was still gathering information on the matter adding that a statement would soon be issued.

Also, the spokesperson of the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Olaolu Daudu, said that a statement would be released on the incident later.

The Tide recalled that on March 13, 2017, it reported the return of the militants to the area.

Residents said they lived in palpable fear.

The militants, whose stocks in trade are kidnapping and oil theft, were chased out of the area in August 2016 by the Task Force, after several bloody clashes in the community.

Scores of people were killed during the clashes between militants and residents of Isawo community before the joint military task force was deployed in the area.

Mr. Famous-Cole told newsmen in March that the command was re-strategising the security arrangements in the state, including Ikorodu area.

He said more police patrol teams would be deployed in the area, and urged residents to provide useful information on the activities of the hoodlums.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Fergusson Bobai, told newsmen: “I don’t have any report yet to suggest that militants are back in those areas.

“But Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has approved the return of swamp buggies to open up the creeks in those areas to enable the security forces carry out in-depth patrols.

The swamp buggy is a motor vehicle used to traverse swampy terrain.

Buggies are able to move about on dry land, shallow mud, sand, shallow water and deep mud.

The Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, on August 4, 2016 visited Isawo creeks and was briefed about the activities of the militants.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, said the command was working with sister security agencies to arrest the suspected militants that killed four police officers, an army captain and a civilian yesterday.

Mr. Owoseni made the promise in a statement on Sunday while responding to the killings by militants in Isawo area of Ikorodu in Lagos state.

His statement, the first by any top security official clarified earlier reports that two soldiers and five police officers were killed.

The commissioner said that the officers were killed while trying to rescue some people abducted by the unidentified gunmen.

“At about 1a.m of today Sunday April 9, the Police received distress call that a group of militants/kidnappers had entered Owutu-Isawo in Ikorodu through the thick swampy forest surrounding the area.

“They were reported to have kidnapped some residents. In response, the Police and the Army immediately mobilised personnel to the area, where the kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Sadly, however, five out of the gallant, brave and patriotic officers lost their lives during the rescue operation. One of them is a Nigerian Army Captain, while the remaining four are policemen. One of the residents in the area also died.

“We pray that the God Almighty reward their loyalty to the nation with paradise and grant their souls peaceful rest.

“We also pray that God gives their respective families the courage to bear the loss,” Mr. Owoseni said.

“The Command will like to assure the public that with synergy from sister security agencies, the criminal elements involved in this dastardly act shall be apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We will continue to rely on the good people of Lagos State for useful information and their partnership,” he said.

