How 1,000 APC Members Decamped To PDP

More than one thousand members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to one of the decampees, a former leader of Asari-Toru Legislative Assembly, Hon Orolososama Amachree, he and his supporters’ cross over to the PDP was not influenced by bribe, but was necessitated by the ill-treatment meted out to them by the former governor of Rivers State, now Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

He said: “Nobody bribed me, lobbied me to defect to PDP. Infact I’m not defecting because I have been a member of the PDP. Since we came to APC we have not had peace. I became convinced to cross over by what I saw in Rivers State contrary to earlier campaigns that Governor Nyesom Wike will not be able to do anything, to our greatest surprise, he is doing more than we could ever imagined.

“We started from PDP and moved to APC thinking that APC would take over Rivers State, never did we know that we have a man that Rivers people love so much that he has beaten APC hands down.

APC leaders are deceivers and all their promises have failed,” Hon Amachree added.

He urged the PDP to count on the strong support of people of Asari-Toru local government area in the 2019 General Elections, adding that Asari-Toru belongs to the PDP. “This is not just a political propaganda, but it is the actual fact.”

On his part, the Deputy Chairman of the APC, Samule Ikiroma of Degema Local Government Area said he never knew peace since he joined the APC until the morning when he confided in his wife that he is going to decamp to the PDP today.

Ikiroma stated also that he was not defecting, but coming back to his house, adding that the PDP has been a very accommodating umbrella since its beginning and stressed the need for the PDP members to expect more returnees from next week.

He, therefore, presented his certificate of return to the State Chairman of PDP, Bro Felix Obuah, saying “it is not easy to keep the house and if the house is not looking good, he would not have returned.”

The State Chairman of the PDP, Bro Felix Obuah while receiving the decampees, expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Rivers State, saying that if he has not set the pace to develop the state to the envy of everybody, none of them could have had anything to convince them to come back to the house they left.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana