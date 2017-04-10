Hoodlums Take Over Enitonna High School, Borokiri

Enitonia High School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt, is on the verge of going extinct following the gradual dislodgement of staff and students by hoodlums, popularly called area boys.

A visit to the school, from the entrance, reveals a derelict shadow image of the once popular school in Port Harcourt.

When The Tide visited the school Thursday, during the on-going Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE), some of the hoodlums were seen parading in the compound, harassing and robbing as many unsuspecting people as possible, including students writing the SSSCE.

The grasses have taken over a greater portion of the compound with the fences all fallen apart, thus creating a short cut for the hoodlums, who trespass enroute their abode at the water front behind the school.

The Tide’s investigations revealed that some of the hoodlums currently use the dilapidated classrooms as lodge at night.

A teacher of the school who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the situation in the school is such that nobody wants to talk for fear of being a target of the hoodlums.

When The Tide visited on Thursday, while the students were writing Civic Education, investigation reveal that only the 63 students writing the examinations registered for the SSSCE, out of over 300 students who were in SSS3 in the school.

On inquiry, some of the students revealed that they were robbed almost on daily basis by these hoodlums even in their classrooms.

Investigations further revealed that it was because of the presence of these area boys that parents gradually withdrew their children from the school, and many staff who had resided in the compound also flee, leaving just two.

Currently, the hoodlums are gradually stealing properties in the school, such as zinc, windows, doors, asbestos, roofing materials, etc.

“From all indications, our lives, I mean both staff and students, are not safe in this school. I can tell you that there is no body in this school who will remain here if we could afford to leave immediately”, the teacher said.

Stories by Sogbeba Dokubo