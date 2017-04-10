Golden Jubilee Cycling Is A Unifying Factor – Gov Wike

Rivers State Governor Barrister Nyesom Wike has described sports as one of the most unifying factors in human life. The Governor said this yesterday at the end of a cycling tournament organised by the Rivers State at 50 Committee, as part of sports events to mark the state Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He lauded the chairman and members of the state 50th Golden Jubilee Committee for starting the activities with cycling completion which was successful.

Governor Wike, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye said using sports particularly cycling to start the golden jubilee activities is commendable.

“I want to say that the committee took the right decision to start the activities of our golden jubilee with sports, most especially cycling.

Sports are one of the most unifying factors in human life.

I congratulate and commend you for using the right tool. This is the first outdoor activities and it was successful”, Barrister Wike said.

Speaking as the Commissioner for Sports, he explained that the cycling association in conjunction with the sports ministry was holding annual cycling competition but eventually it stopped due to lack of sponsorship, saying that government cannot do all in terms of sports.

Iyaye stated that following the impressive performance of a female cyclist in the state, Rita Aggo, he will recommend to the governor to offset all the monies she spent in South Africa.

“Rita Aggo has made Rivers State proud in several cycling competitions both national and international, consequently, I will recommend to His Excellency to offset bills spent when she went for competition in South Africa, Iyaye said.

At the end of the competition Terna Igbudu emerged winner at the professional male category and Bassey Nelson and Innocent Emmanuel came second and third position respectively.

While in the female professional category Rita Aggo came first, Johan Okoro and Glory Odiase occupied the second and third position respectively.