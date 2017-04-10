Edo To Domesticate National Health Act

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, says his administration will domesticate the National Health Act in order to boost health care delivery in the state.

Obaseki, spoke on Monday night in Benin, after a two-day workshop organised by the state government with the theme: ‘Remodeling Health Care Delivery in Edo State: New Vision, New Horizon.’

Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, chaired the workshop.

The governor said that, the state House of Assembly should be able to examine the provisions of the Act and get it domesticated within 90 days.

The governor, also disclosed that, a health master plan would be finalised for the state based on the recommendations of the workshop.

He said, a team would be drawn from the participants at the workshop to help formulate the health masterplan for the state.

Obaseki, stressed the commitment of his administration to remodel the state’s health sector.

“We must begin to see our health system as an ecosystem where resources can easily flow between the public and private health sectors.

“We are ready to have consultations on how to collaborate with private providers into our state’s health plan.

“I am prepared to open up the reconstructed Central Hospital and give it to whoever will be able to manage the facility”, he said.

The governor also called on health practitioners, to explore the potentials of traditional medicine as a way of complementing conventional medicine.

In his remarks, Ehanire said, providing affordable basic primary health care was necessary in order to reduce preventable deaths in the state.

He also stressed the need to make health care services more affordable, especially at the rural communities, and appealed to the state to implement a health insurance scheme.