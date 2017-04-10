Commissioner Tasks Health Managers On Data

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong has stressed the need for Health Information, Managers to collect, collate, analyse, evaluate and interpret healthcare data among others for use in the health sector.

Dr. Asibong stated this, when she granted audience to the newly inaugurated Executive of the Health Information Management Association of Nigeria (HIMAN) – Cross River State Chapter led by its President, Comrade. Paulina Tuku Akpainyang in her office.

She congratulated the elected Executive Officers for their victory while assuring that, she will look into the non-employment issue of the members of the Association.

Dr. Asibong, informed them to avail themselves of the window of opportunity offered by the State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade who has graciously lifted embargo on employment in the State.

Earlier, the President of the association, Comrade. Paulina Akpainyang implored Asibong to include health information Mangers and Technicians in her proposal to Governor Ben Ayade for employment in the State primary and secondary health care levels.

According to her, “this will promote the qualitative and efficient analysis of data for planning, budgeting, programming, monitoring, evaluation and co-ordination of health care delivery services in the State and Nation at large.”

Comrade Akpainyang recalled that, the State House of Assembly had in 2010 passed a bill that mandated public and private hospitals, clinics to employ the services of health information managers in their facilities but which has not been heeded.

Other elected Officers of Health Information Managers included, Comrades. Ignatius Beshel, Vice President, Janet Archibong, Secretary General, John Awah, Assistant Secretary, Ofor Inayng, Auditor II, Friday Esege, Auditor I and Chris Ushuasung, Publicity Secretary. Others are Comrade. Sarah Egbe, Welfare Officer I, Stella Asuquo, Welfare Officer II, Mercy Effiong, Treasurer and Ifere Ifere, Financial Secretary.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar