200 Benefit From NAF Medical Outreach

No fewer than 212 residents of Orjiagu-Agbani Community, near Enugu have benefitted from a free Cerebro-Spinal Meningitis (CSM) prevention lecture and medical outreach organized by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The medical outreach held last Thursday, included free insecticide treated net distribution to allow residents keep their windows open at night for ventilation and for mosquito prevention.

Others are free HIV/AIDS test and awareness campaign; blood and sugar levels checks; malaria and hepatitis tests; oral and dental test and free drugs.

The Commander of 155 Base Services Group of NAF, Enugu, Commodore Paul Masiyer, said that the exercise was part of the corporate social responsibility of the Air Force to its host communities.

Masiyer said that the exercise was focused on CSM due to the devastating impact of the disease in some parts of the country.

He said that NAF acquired more insecticide treated nets as an inducement to enable residents sleep in a well-ventilated and mosquito free area by keeping their windows open.

The commander said that the exercise was in line with the vision of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for all NAF formations to interact in a cordial manner with their host and other communities in their domain.

“So, the medical outreach is NAF`s way to show appreciation as well as identify with our host communities, neighbours and the general public in order to shoulder their health responsibility.

“Through this, we are building a long lasting bond between the NAF and communities in Enugu State, which is our host state and community,” he said.

Masiyer said that services provided during the medical outreach were free while some other light but prolonged cases would be referred to the 155 Base Services Group Medical Centre, Enugu.

Earlier, the Commandant of Nigerian Air Force Comprehensive School, Agbani, Group Captain Musa Aileru, said that teachers of the school and NAF medical team had embarked on the CSM lectures to alert and prevent it in the community and state.