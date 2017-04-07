Young Entrepreneur Tasks Youths On Skills

The Creative Director of Unique World of Design, Mr Emmanuel Bassey, has called on youths in the country to be self reliant.

Bassey, a foot wear designer based in Port Harcourt stated this while speaking with The Tide on Tuesday and explained that the youth can help themselves without looking unto government and elsewhere if they so decide.

“I think the youths can help themselves if they decide that they want to make it, because heaven helps those who help themselves”, he said.

According to the 22-year old entrepreneur, he began the shoe making business in 2013 through a skills acquisition programme that was organized at the Salvation Ministries.

He explained that skills that were introduced included perfume making, cream, shoes, editing and tailoring amongst others.

Bassey, who hails from Akwa Ibom State further explained that it was his desire to go into shoe making after the programme, adding that his parents assisted him by procuring machines and other necessary tools that were needed to establish and stand on his own.

He explained that they saw the dream he had and believed in his future and have been supportive till date. On the benefits so far derived from his shoe making business, Bassey expressed happiness, adding that he hopes to acquire more skills through higher trainings.

Bassey who is seeking admission into higher institution to study electrical engineering said his company would still be in place.

The young entrepreneur said he has one employee and two apprentices.