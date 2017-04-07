We’re Committed To Support Young ICT Innovators – NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is committed to supporting young innovators and ICT entrepreneurs in the country.

The Director-General of the Agency, Dr Isa Pantami, made the commitment while addressing newsmen at event in Kaduna recently.

NITDA was collaborating with a Start-up firm, the Office for ICT Innovation Entrepreneurship (OIIE) to organise the one-day event in Kaduna.

Pantami said that the aim of organising the event was to identify young talents and innovators in ICT and those who had ideas that need the agency’s support.

“That is why we usually organise it once in awhile to make sure we identify our young innovators and entrepreneurs.

“To see how the agency will support them to realise there dreams.

“After this, there is going to be screening to identify those whose ideas are very important and effective.

“We will continue to monitor to support and even assist them to continue to build there ideas into a system.

“And we will even sponsor them to international events to compete with other start-ups,” he said.

The D-G said that there were special places where idea could be incubated into developing a system.

He said that the agency would continue to support them as long their ideas were technically sound.

Pantami said that it was the first time the Startup programme was organised in the northern Nigeria.

No fewer than 300 young innovators in ICT from north western Nigeria participated in the event.