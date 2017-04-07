Unique Camisole Tops

We all have different colours and designs of camisole but hardly do many of us wear them. Some believe camisoles can only be used as an underpinning and so they search them out from their wardrobes only when they want to put on suits.

But camisoles serve more than that. These sexy outfits can serve as good tops. Wear them on top of jean trousers, shots and skirts and see how lovely you will look.

Because camisoles are madeof different fabrics like cotton satin, silk and come in many colours, you can be sure to get a suitable camisole for any outfit, making you look simple, yet fashionable.

Calista Ezeaku