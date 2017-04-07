Union Berates CBN, Ministry Over Bank Policies

The leadership of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) has decried the policy inconsistency of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance on the banking sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday after the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Ogun State and signed by its National President, Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye, the union said that the CBN and Federal Ministry of Finance’s policies have negatively affected the banking sector, stagnated the nation’s economic growth and hindered investment.

Olasanoye stated that the union wants both bodies as regulatory institutions on the banking and financial institutions to fashion out policies that will push the nation’s financial sector to enviable height, as against counter productive policies that pose impediments to investments needed to turn the nation’s economy around.

The union’s boss further lamented the prevailing system of deposit mobilization in banks on the current agenda of the privatization of the banks into the hands of few businessmen with the primary purpose to make profit without professional service and efficiency in the banking sector.

She pointed out that the bank owners and bank customers are not enjoying the new banking policies and approach that had brought policy instability to the banking system unlike the old banking system and pattern that valued core principles to mobilise deposits and move workers from one step to another.

The union leader expressed dissatisfaction over the prevailing banks drive to use female bankers to mobilise deposits from big customers as well as again promotion in their workplaces without recourse to the ethics of the banking profession, stressing that the union had written to the banks against such discriminating policy.

She added that the union has concluded arrangement to inaugurate loss of job insurance scheme for its members who had lost their jobs in the financial sector.

Olasanoye appealed for a human face policy from the appropriate authorities in the banking and financial institutions sector to save jobs and promote investment.