Tam-George Alerts Rivers People On Political Predators

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information And Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George has alerted Rivers people to be prepared against plot by political predators to destabilise the State in 2019.

Addressing members of the Rivers State Newspaper Publishers Forum in his office recently, the commissioner condemned what he described as the “implacable rebellion” of the opposition party in Rivers State.

He said the opposition AII Progressives Congress (APC)in Rivers State has no development plan for the State but only concerned about unfettered access to the State treasury, and truncating the goodwill recorded in the State by the -Wike administration.

He called on the newspaper publishers and Rivers people in general to defend the State and support Governor Wike, to succeed.

He said Governor Wike was running a broad based and all inclusive government where inputs of all stakeholders are paramount.

He called for constructive criticism rather than calumniation and propaganda as a means of engaging the government.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Rivers State Publishers Forum, High Chief Monday Wehere said the body was ready to work with the government for effective information management.

He called for regular meetings with the government for more accurate insight into what government is doing.

