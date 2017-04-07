SON To Shut Down Sub-standard LPG Tanks

The management of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has threatened to shut down uncertified Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facilities without standardisation and certification.

Director- General, SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, gave the warning in a statement in Lagos, Tuesday.

Aboloma said that the organisation had given a two-week ultimatum to all owners of LPG storage tanks nationwide to commence the process of SON certification or have the tanks dismantled.

The statement said that SON was worried by the sharp rise in the installation of LPG storage tanks in petrol filling stations across the country.

He said that many of the LPG operators could not provide evidence of SON certification of the vessels.

He, therefore, directed all SON officers to intensify the surveillance of all installed LPG storage tanks in their areas of coverage to ascertain those that had undergone SON certification before installation as required by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) regulation.

Aboloma disclosed that all imported and locally fabricated LPG storage tanks were required to undergo SON certification to ensure conformity to the requirements of Nigeria Industrial Standards (NIS).

He said that the specification and testing of pressure vessels for the storage of LPG included safety and performance requirements.

According to the SON boss, locally manufactured vessels are required to undergo certification under the SON Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP), while imported vessels are required to undergo the offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) certification.

The SON boss appealed to the public to be vigilant and report any installation of LPG storage tanks in their vicinity to the nearest SON office for verification of compliance to standards requirement in the interest of public safety.

He warned that Nigerians should not suffer from gas explosion due to the use of sub-standard storage tanks.

“The time has come to put our acts together and end the nightmare.

“We are committed to the full implementation of the policy against the use of substandard storage tanks,” he said.