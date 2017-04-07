RunTown Takes African Music To Harvard

Nigeria Singer, Runtown recently embarked on a mini United States tour that saw him perform in a couple of states. The singer was also a special guest at a special interaction session with Havard African Students Association in the United States.

The ‘Mad Over You’ crooner spoke on the emergence of African music and pop culture influence across the world, emphasising on the need for collaboration between African and international pop stars as well as urging international record companies to invest more in the structure and growth of music on the African continent.

He also spoke on the reason for the progress of African music in the world.

Meanwhile, music producers Sess has just rolled out an EDM influenced version of Runtown’s break out hit ‘Mad Over You’. The song is currently one of the most downloaded songs on iTunes.