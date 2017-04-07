RSNC GM Charges NGO On Commitment

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), publishers of The Tide Newspaper, Mr Vincent Ake has charged Medicines Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders) to be more committed in their new area of focus.

Ake gave the charge when he received a delegation from the NGO on a courtesy visit at the corporation’s Headquarters, Port Harcourt, Wednesday.

He charged the group to remain committed to the job they were doing as there were many cases of rapes of minors in the society as well as gender based violences.

The General Manager stressed that the attention they are giving to the treatment of gender and sexual abuses is a welcome development in Rivers State as the raping of minors and women was increasingly becoming high by the day.

He commended the group for treating accident victims free of charge in the past when they worked tirelessly at Teme Clinic in Port Harcourt to ensure accident victims were given priority attention that would ensure their quick recovery.

Ake added that victims of rape do not know how to handle such a situation when it occurs, due to lack of knowledge, pointing out that if properly guided through public sensitisation using both the print and electronic media, victims would have more hope to stand up to the challenge by seeking help from the clinic.

He added that the only resource available that The Tide Newspaper can offer is to educate and sensitise the people on their presence and mission in the state.

Earlier, the Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Thomas Baliver had said the visit was an introductory visit meant to explain the activities of MSF and also to seek partnership with The Tide Newspaper in the area of publicity.

Baliver stated that the activities mainly engaged in by the organisation were rape matters and gender based violences in the society, adding that there has been a huge turnout of affected patients on daily basis.

He used the medium to advise all those suffering from rape abuses and gender based violences to report to their clinic located at Orogbom Health Centre at Ogbunabali for immediate attention and treatment.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana