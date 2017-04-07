Plateau NULGE Tasks Govt On Outstanding Salaries

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Plateau State chapter, has appealed to the state government to pay outstanding salaries owed workers in the state.

Chairman of NULGE in the state, Mr Samson Mafuyai, made the appeal in an interview with journalist in Jos on Tuesday.

The Tide source reports that workers in the state-owned tertiary institutions and local government councils were still being owed five and four month salary arrears respectively.

Mafuyai appealed to the government to use part of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund soon to be released by the Federal Government to settle the outstanding salaries.

The union leader acknowledged that the present government inherited the problem when it assumed duty in 2015

According to him, striking workers in the state in 2015 suspended their industrial action over unpaid salaries when the present government made entreaties when it assumed office.

“‘We know that this problem was not created by this regime, but this government’s entreaties made us to soft peddle.

“Seriously, we have exercised much patience because this issue has been hanging since 2015.

“So, we are pleading with the government to use part of the second tranche of the Paris Club refund that will soon come to the state to settle the outstanding salaries,” he pleaded.

The chairman, however, commended the government for prompt payment of salaries and pension arrears and urged it to maintain the status quo.