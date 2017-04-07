Odey Attracts Foreign Clubs

European teams are said to be circling around for the striker’s signature following his impressive showings in the Nigerian elite league

MFM’s Stephen Odey is currently attracting interests from Belgium, according to his representatives.

The striker, in his second season in the Nigerian topflight, currently leads the scorer’s chart with 13 goals.

According to a representative in Odey’s management team, who pleaded anonymity, offers were rejected early in 2017 and there’s an offer from Belgium waiting.

“Stephen Odey is on top of his game and a lot of intermediary and club representatives are asking about him, but there’s a serious offer from Belgium as we speak,” the source told newsmen.

“We ignored two good offers from the Scandinavian leagues sometime in February because we wanted him to build on his performance in the league this season.

“Works are going on to carefully study offers on ground and also size up offers that will still come.

“It’s good that some clubs are monitoring exploits but preparations are rife for a likely move at the end of the season,” he concluded.