Maximize Untapped Solid Minerals, Commissioner Charges Stakeholders

The Cross River State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Rosemary Archibong, has hinted that the state would be self- reliant should the rich untapped mineral deposit be utilized.

The information boss stated this when she received the Chairman and executive members of the Board on Solid Minerals on a courtesy call recently in her office.

Mrs. Archibong stated that the mineral deposit in the State is enough to generate revenue that is capable of making the State self reliant and remove over dependence on Federation Account Allocation if properly harnessed, stressing that, the State’s zero allocation should cause Cross Riverians to redirect energies at other sources of revenue generation.

She said that the State is blessed with many untapped solid mineral resources which required harnessing, adding that the State could get better with the exploitation of these God-given and money, spinning minerals that will improve the revenue profile of the State.

She emphasised that establishing high exploitation of kaolin in commercial quantity would help to promote the production of chalk in the State to avoid looking up to other states for the product.

She lauded the appointment of the Board on Solid Mineral, positing that, she was not in doubt that they have discovered many mineral resources in the State.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Offiong Yellow Duke said, the visit is to synergise with the Ministry of Information and Orientation to ensure that awareness is created, towards raising the consciousness of people to the abundance of these rich untapped resources spread across the State.

According to him, some of these solid minerals include; Brite and Salt which are found in Yala, Southern Etung and Yakurr Local Government Areas while Uranium and quartz are found in Idomiin Yakurr Local Government Area, adding that, coal and kaolin are domicile in Obura and Obudu LGAs

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar