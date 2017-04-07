Labour To Honour Wike Over Projects

The Organised Labour in Rivers State has reiterated its total commitment and support for the developmental strides achieved by the present state government within two years in office.

The body is therefore set to honour the state Chief Executive, Barr Nyesom Wike, with an award in recognition of this rare feat.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the state Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Comrade Chukwu Emecheta, said that the orgnised labour leadership in the state is happy with the various developmental projects completed, commissioned and still ongoing in the state stressing that the present administration has surpassed previous administrations in the state on projects execution within a short period of two year in office.

Emecheta said that the various affiliate unions, including the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and United Labour Congress (ULC) would soon converge in the state on inspection of the various projects of the state government before the May Day celebration.

He pointed out that members of the Organised Labour are not politicians neither do they belong to any political party, but committed patriots out to defend and protect the rights of the workers and downtrodden in the society as well as speak out against injustice and commend any government performing to the admiration of its citizenry.

He stressed that there is no doubt that the present administration of the Rivers state government has performed excellently in projects execution having direct impact on the people of the state and thereby deserve worthy commendation from the labour leaders to spur the government to do more in the service to the people of the state.

In the area of salary payment, he lauded the government for the prompt monthly salary payment, but urged for the implementation of the promotion arrears of the workers inclusive in their salary, and conduct of promotion that has stagnated workers on one grade level for many years without being promoted to the next level.

He advised the state government to remain focused on its developmental mantra to improve the level of the state of infrastructure.

The JPSNC leader explained that this year’s May Day celebration will be unique as the workers in the state will also be celebrating the state at 50 and solicit the support of all the workers to make the event peaceful and labour friendly with a labour friendly state government.

Philip Okparaji