Labour To Honour Wike Over Projects

By admin -
123

The Organised Labour in Rivers State has reiterated its total commitment  and support for the developmental strides achieved by the present state government within two years in office.
The body is therefore set to honour the state Chief Executive, Barr Nyesom Wike, with an award in recognition of this  rare feat.
Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt  on Wednesday, the state Chairman, Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC), Comrade Chukwu Emecheta, said that  the orgnised  labour  leadership in the state is happy with the various  developmental projects  completed, commissioned and still ongoing in the state stressing that the present administration has surpassed previous administrations in  the state on projects execution within  a short period  of two year in office.
Emecheta said that the various affiliate unions, including the Trade  Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and United Labour Congress (ULC) would  soon converge in the state on  inspection of the various projects of the state government before the May Day celebration.
He pointed out that members of the Organised Labour are not politicians neither do they belong to any political party, but committed patriots out to defend and protect the rights of the workers and  downtrodden in the society as well as speak out against injustice  and commend any government  performing to the  admiration of its citizenry.
He stressed  that  there is no doubt  that the present administration of the Rivers state government has performed  excellently in projects  execution having direct impact on the people of the state and thereby deserve worthy commendation from the  labour  leaders  to spur the government  to do more in the service to the people of the state.
In the area of  salary  payment, he lauded the government for the prompt  monthly salary payment, but urged for the  implementation of the promotion arrears of the workers inclusive in their salary, and  conduct of promotion that has stagnated workers on one grade level for many years without  being promoted to the next level.
He advised the state government to remain focused on its  developmental mantra to improve the level of the state of infrastructure.
The JPSNC leader explained that this year’s May Day celebration will be  unique  as the workers in the state will also be celebrating the state at 50  and solicit the support of all the workers to make the event peaceful  and labour friendly with a labour friendly  state government.

Philip Okparaji

