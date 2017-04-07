Konya Hails RIWAMA For Keeping PH Clean

Rivers State Commissioner for Environment, Professor Roselyn Konya has praised the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah for keeping Port Harcourt and its environs clean.

The commissioner, who made the commendation during a courtesy call on Bro. Obuah in his office in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the Sole Administrator has successfully carried out his mandate to return Rivers State to its acclaimed Garden City status.

Prof. Konya stated that Obuah had done well and that Rivers people are satisfied with his performance in keeping Port Harcourt and its environs clean, safe and healthy.

She added that the Sole Administrator had also done well in de-silting the canals and other waterways especially in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

“You have done very well and that’s why we should collaborate to keep Port Harcourt and its environs clean”, she declared while also calling for collaboration to check illegal burning of tyres in Port Harcourt and its environs.

The commissioner also stressed the need to improve the aesthetics of Port Harcourt, adding that tree planting was essential in that regard to beautify the city, save the environment and promote good health.

Responding, the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah said he was gratified by the visit of the Commissioner and thanked her for appreciating the efforts of the agency in the task of keeping Port Harcourt and its environs clean.

“I feel honored for appreciating the little we have done and I pledge to put in my best to do even more for Rivers people”, he said, adding that he inherited a ‘garbage city’ when he was appointed in June, 2015.

His words, “We inherited three filled dumpsites. We immediately moved in and cleared them and I am pleased to announce that all those filled dumpsites are all functional now”.

Bro. Obuah added that the Agency has created a Taskforce to monitor its service providers and those who dump refuse illegally on the roads and median.

He also declared that he ran a transparent administration as he has not collected a dime from anyone in the name of levy or tax.

“We have discouraged multiple taxation and have also discouraged people from illegally extorting money from the people in the name of Sanitation Fees”.