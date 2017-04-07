HoS Charges Perm Secs On Service Delivery

The two newly appointed Permanent Secretaries posted to the Office of the Head of Service, have officially resumed duties. Welcoming the Permanent Secretaries during management meeting, the Head of Service, Ekpenyong Henshaw, expressed joy that the State Civil Service will experience more vibrancy given the caliber of persons posted to the office.

Addressing management, the Head of Service charged them to look into the issue of regular monitoring of civil servants in their place of work as well as disciplining of staff who refused posting.

Henshaw said political interference in staff posting should not be accepted and that henceforth, any staff who refuses posting shall have his or her salary stopped.

In his response the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service, Mr. Emmanuel Enene Eke, suggested that posting should be done quarterly to stabilize the service and also to allow civil servants to add value to their MDAs.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Manpower Development Office of the Head of Service, Mrs. Aniedi Ekpenyong said there is need for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) to be reminded through circulars that list of newly promoted staff be sent to the Office of the Head of Service for implementation to avoid backlog of promotion arrears after a long period.

Our correspondent reports that the meeting reviewed compliance of MDAs to Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and the need to revive the Directors Forum in the service.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar