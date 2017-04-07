FRSC, Breweries Sign MoU Against Drink Drivng

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) last Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with brewers under the platform of ‘Beer Sectoral Group’ (BSG), to reduce crashes associated with drink driving.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, said while signing the MoU in Lagos that the measure was to improve safety on Nigerian roads.

The group, BSG is the umbrella body of all beer brewing companies in the country which own the over 14 breweries across the states of the federation.

Members of the group include Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Consolidated Breweries Plc, International Breweries Plc, Pabod Breweries Ltd and Intafact Beverages Ltd, among others.

Oyeyemi said that the MoU would ensure more enlightenment to motorists and other road users on the danger of drink driving.

“We are doing this to educate the public and enlighten motorists and people on the danger of drinking alcohol while driving.

“The MoU will increase the tempo of our publicity and the intensity of the advocacy. It will curtail the menace of drink driving through the various organisations involved,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the enlightenment had become necessary now that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was nearing completion.

Oyeyemi said the corps would face the challenge of speeding when the road was completed.

The BSG Chairman, Mr Nicolaas Vervelde, said that the group was happy to sign the memorandum of understanding with the FRSC.

Vervelde said that the MoU was an opportunity for the group to expand its work with the corps, especially in the area of research, and to ensure the enforcement of drink driving laws.

“As part of the MoU, BSG will sponsor research to upgrade Nigeria’s data base on drink driving and supply breath testing equipment to FRSC.

“It will also facilitate traffic enforcement and training for the officials of the FRSC,” he said.