El Kanemi Players Express Self Confidence

The Desert Warriors have enjoyed a fine campaign so far and the striker, instrumental to their success, said that he is pleased with his continuous progress

Samuel Mathias says that he is ‘improving in every match’ for El Kanemi Warriors.

Mathias impressed in his side’s Northern derby win over Kano Pillars in Maiduguri last week.

And the forward has expressed delight with his contributions for the Desert Warriors so far in the ongoing campaign.

“Playing a derby as important as that one was a different feeling,” Mathias told newsmen.

“I am happy with myself, as I think I am improving in every match. I ran a lot, managed to create some good plays and help led the team.

“I’m feeling physically better and slowly becoming more confident. I am sure I’ll grow even more, improve with every game. What is important is that I am happy and that I am earning my place.”

El Kanemi Warriors take on MFM FC in their next topflight encounter and Mathias, optimistic about his team’s chances in Lagos, said: “We have come a long way and don’t want to falter in Lagos. We fancy our chances of picking at least a point,” he added.

“The team will approach the game with all seriousness. I hope the round leather favour us.”