Veteran Nollywood actress, Ego Boyo has emerged as the 60th President of the International Women Society (IWS). She was invested on March 14, 2017.
The event showcased women who were doing extraordinary work.
Ego Boyo has been in Nollywood since the late 80s. The filmmaker became a household name following her character in the classic movie ‘checkmate.’
The International Women Organisation founded in 1957 is an independent non political and non profit organisation. It serves as a “call to arms” to young women to embrace charitable service while pursuing their careers.
Ego Boyo Emerges President Int’l Women Society
