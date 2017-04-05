‘We’ll Integrate SDGs Into Economic Recovery Plan’

Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals Nigeria (OSSAP-SDGs) says it is working with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to integrate the SDGs into the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Head of Sectors, OSSAP-SDGs, Mr Jenefaa Gillis-Harry, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja at a two-day Validation Workshop on SDGs Baseline Report.

Gillis-Harry said that the office would continue to collaborate with the ministry to mainstream and domesticate the SDGs into the national and sub-national development plans.

He said that the office had recently reviewed Condition Grant to States (CGS) guideline.

“SDGs is not just for the Federal, it is for states, you know they have Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs) at the state and local levels.

“MDAs that deal with Education, Environment, Agriculture, Water and Sanitation and all the aspect of 17 goals of the SDGs at the all the three tiers of government.

“So, we are working assiduously to make sure, the SDGs are domesticated both at local and state levels.

“We know that the local people are closest to the grassroots; we want to make sure the SDGs start from the grassroots level to the state and the Federal.

“We want to make sure no one is left behind in the implementation of SDGs,’’ he said.

In addition, he said the office had launched the Private Advisory Group, which was recently inaugurated by the Vice President.

The official said that the group would partner with the Federal Government in determining the activities, programmes and projects to be carried out in the implementation of the SDGs.

He said they would also bring additional funds to complement government efforts at the implementation of the SDGs.

“This group comprises of Chief Executive Officers of frontline business in Nigeria led by the Sahara Group to mobilise additional resources and expertise to complement government’s effort.’’

the year, we are going to have all the 230 indicators completed.

“This is a good starting in the implementation of the SDGs unlike the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) where we started late.’’