US President Donald Trump has signed a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules, the White House said, a victory for Internet service providers and a blow to privacy advocates, media reports yesterday.
Republicans in Congress last week narrowly passed the repeal of the privacy rules with no Democratic support and over the strong objections of privacy advocates.
The signing, disclosed in White House statement late on Monday, follows strong criticism of the bill, which is a win for AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.
The bill repeals regulations adopted in October by the Federal Communications Commission under the Obama administration requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers’ privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc’s Google or Facebook Inc.
Trump Repeals US Broadband Privacy Rules
