Timber Dealers Seek Support On Sawdust Use

The Association of Timber Producers of Nigeria, Rivers State, has appealed for government support in the establishment of a sawdust processing factory at the timber market, Iloabuchi, in Mile Two, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Chairman of the Association, Mr Emmanuel Ekaejit, stated this in a chat with newsmen, at the weekend while expressing concern over the huge wastages in the saw mill by product.

Ekaejit, noted that sawdust could be recycled to produce useful products for use as the building of household structures, writing materials and tissue papers.

He stated that, “ply, gotten from reclyled sawdust can be used in the building of wardrobes, chest drawers and kitchen cabinets, but we burn them because we do not have what it takes to recyle them”

The association bosss went on, “sawdust can produces books ply, toilet rolls and paper napkins”.

He explained, “we are wasting it by burning because we are tired of stockpiling them, if government can key into this business and set up factory here, sawdust can be refined to produce useful materials and this will also benefit government because it will increase the states internally generated revenue.

Tonye Nria-Dappa