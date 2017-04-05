SON Advises Poultry Farmers On Standards

By King Osila -
0
177
Standards Organisation of Nigeria

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), has advised poultry  farmers to adhere to standards, especially in production, grading and storage.
In a statement obtained at the Federal Secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Monday, the Director-General  of the agency, Mr. Aboloma Osita, gave the advice at a training programme. The programme  was  organised by the agency for Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter.
Aboloma  in the  statement  said that the training was to assit  farmers achieve best practices  in  the sector, including value adding.
He advised farmers to go into processing eggs into powdery  forms to guarantee its availability all  year round.
The DG said such would stabilise prices of eggs in the market and the sector would create  more jobs for the unemployed.
“We want farmers to know that there are standard rules  to  adhere to and best practices that can help advance the sector.
Chairman of the association,  Mr. Ishaku Dogo, said  the training  has afforded the farmers the  opportunity  to have an understanding of standardisation in the  sector.
The DG was represented by the Kaduna State Cordinator of SON, Mr. Danladi Datti

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR