SON Advises Poultry Farmers On Standards

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria, (SON), has advised poultry farmers to adhere to standards, especially in production, grading and storage.

In a statement obtained at the Federal Secretariat in Port Harcourt, on Monday, the Director-General of the agency, Mr. Aboloma Osita, gave the advice at a training programme. The programme was organised by the agency for Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter.

Aboloma in the statement said that the training was to assit farmers achieve best practices in the sector, including value adding.

He advised farmers to go into processing eggs into powdery forms to guarantee its availability all year round.

The DG said such would stabilise prices of eggs in the market and the sector would create more jobs for the unemployed.

“We want farmers to know that there are standard rules to adhere to and best practices that can help advance the sector.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Ishaku Dogo, said the training has afforded the farmers the opportunity to have an understanding of standardisation in the sector.

The DG was represented by the Kaduna State Cordinator of SON, Mr. Danladi Datti