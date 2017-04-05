RSG Promises Total Rehab Of Nursing School

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration will totally rehabilitate the State School of Public Health Nursing.

He berated the management of the institution for its inability to maintain the school’s infrastructure.

Speaking yesterday during his inspection of the Rivers State School of Public Health Nursing, Governor Wike said that the comprehensive rehabilitation of the school may require shutting it down for a while.

The governor who was accompanied on the inspection of projects by the Senator Representing Rivers-East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo expressed sadness that the management of the school refused to take basic sanitary measures to ensure that it’s environment is conducive for teaching and learning.

He said: “What I saw at the Rivers State School of Public Health Nursing is quite disappointing . The environment of the school is very unkept and the buildings are in bad condition.

“We will revive and rehabilitate the School of Public Health Nursing and bring the school up to the standard needed to train nurses”.

Also,Governor Wike inspected ongoing work at the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Park in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He commended the contractor for the quality of work done, saying that the project when completed would help to resolve traffic congestion in that area.

The governor also inspected the construction of the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt.

In an interview with newsmen, Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo said that Governor Wike is recreating Rivers State through well planned projects.

He said the number of projects in the offing across Rivers State would require over two months of daily commissioning programmes ,long after the second year anniversary.