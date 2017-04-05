RSG Promises Total Rehab Of Nursing School

By admin -
0
222
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike  has  stated that his administration will totally  rehabilitate the State School of Public Health  Nursing.
He berated the management of the institution for its inability to maintain the  school’s  infrastructure.
Speaking yesterday  during  his inspection  of  the Rivers State School of Public Health Nursing, Governor Wike said  that the comprehensive rehabilitation  of the school  may require shutting it down for a while.
The governor who was accompanied on the  inspection of projects by the Senator Representing Rivers-East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo expressed sadness  that the management  of  the  school refused to take  basic sanitary  measures  to ensure  that it’s environment  is conducive for teaching and learning.
He said: “What I  saw at the Rivers State School of Public Health Nursing is quite disappointing . The environment  of the  school is very unkept and the buildings  are in bad condition.
“We will revive and rehabilitate the School of Public Health Nursing and bring the school up to the standard  needed to train nurses”.
Also,Governor Wike inspected  ongoing work at the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Park in Obio/Akpor  Local Government Area.
He commended  the  contractor  for the quality of work done, saying that the project  when completed would help to resolve traffic congestion in that area.
The governor also  inspected the construction  of the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt.
In an interview with newsmen, Senator Representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Thompson Sekibo said that Governor Wike  is recreating Rivers State  through  well planned projects.
He said the number of projects  in  the  offing  across Rivers State would require over two months of daily commissioning  programmes ,long after the second year anniversary.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR