Police To Arraign Killers Of Courier

By Akujobi Amadi -
0
142

The Rivers State Police Command says  arrangements have been concluded to charge  the three  suspects  arrested  in connection with the  brutal  murder  of the Jumia dispatch  rider  to court this week.
The State  Police Public  Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni  disclosed this while speaking  with journalists in his office in Port Harcourt.
The police spokespersons aid investigations on the matter had  reached  advanced stage adding that the result of the autopsy  test conducted on the  deceased  is being awaited.
DSP Omoni gave the identity  of the deceased  as Mr Chukwuemeka Ejile, stressing  that the suspects were  co-operating with the ongoing  investigation.
He identified one Sodini Mbatroyekke as among the arrested suspects and promised that the  police will do everything possible  to ensure  that justice  is done.
The State police image maker used the opportunity to advise those engaged in an online business to always  be security  conscious while dealing with their  customers.

