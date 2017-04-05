Police To Arraign Killers Of Courier

The Rivers State Police Command says arrangements have been concluded to charge the three suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the Jumia dispatch rider to court this week.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni disclosed this while speaking with journalists in his office in Port Harcourt.

The police spokespersons aid investigations on the matter had reached advanced stage adding that the result of the autopsy test conducted on the deceased is being awaited.

DSP Omoni gave the identity of the deceased as Mr Chukwuemeka Ejile, stressing that the suspects were co-operating with the ongoing investigation.

He identified one Sodini Mbatroyekke as among the arrested suspects and promised that the police will do everything possible to ensure that justice is done.

The State police image maker used the opportunity to advise those engaged in an online business to always be security conscious while dealing with their customers.