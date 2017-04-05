Police Parade Man Over Alleged Murder

The Osun Police Command on Saturday paraded 14 suspected criminals in Osogbo over alleged murder, armed robbery and issuance of fake vehicle documents and number plates.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, told newsmen at the event that the suspects were arrested in February and March.

Adeoye said that one of the suspects, aged 30, killed his 82-year-old grandfather-in-law.

He said that the suspect and the octogenarian had been having a misunderstanding.

The commissioner of police said that seven out of the 14 suspects robbed some students of the College of Education, Ilesha, on February 3, at 3p.m.in their hostel.

He said four other suspects connived with some suspects arrested earlier to hijack and steal fuel tankers and their contents.

According to him two others were arrested following complaints from an official of the Osun Ministry of Transportation for producing fake documents and number plates.

He gave the assurance that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.