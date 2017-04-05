‘Operation Keep Off The Road’ Excites Director

The Executive Director

(Operations), Nedal Synergy World Limited, Engr Ahiakwo Dike, has lauded the Rivers State Government for the bold steps it has taken to clear the roads in Port Harcourt metropolis of the activities of artisans.

Dike who stated this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Friday said the activities of the artisans who operate along the roads and streets of Port Harcourt were alarming.

Orderliness of things and clean environment are important in any modern city. But for some years, so much had been taken for granted in Port Harcourt such that, each year, it continues to lose its garden city status.

Everywhere, there are mechanics trading and motor park activities in the city, obviously this is not the best. So I thank Governor Nyesom Wike for this noble initiative.

Dike noted that the move would take the aesthetic nature of the city to an higher level and everybody who loves the city will be happy about it.

He urged those artisans who are affected by the initiative to bear with the state government and to find a space in authorised areas for the initative is in the interest of the city and majority of the population who reside and do business in the state.

He charged members of the taskforce set up to enforce the initiative not to relent but to ensure they achieve the noble objective behind the initiative.

Dike regretted that similar move had been made by past administrations but that unfortunately they failed because they lacked the political will to implement the idea.

“There should be proper places for various operations in any modern city. Every road side should not be markets, motor parks and mechanic work ship.

“If you love Port Harcourt, you must support it to grow in status as decent and restore its garden city status” , he said

Chris Oluoh