Oparanozie’s Strike Rescues French Club

Desire Oparanozie’s strike ensured Guingamp completed a comeback from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against Ngozi Ebere’s PSG at the Stade Georges Lefevre.

Oparanozie had two assists and her 82nd-minute goal ensured her side secure a draw in a tensely contested clash that had her compatriot Ebere undressed on Sunday.

Cristiane De Silva’s brace plus Veronica Boquete’s strike had given the hosts the comfortable lead in the first half.

However, Salma Amani turned the table around as she struck twice thanks to assists from the Super Falcons forward who later completed the visitor’s comeback.

The Nigeria international who lasted the entire duration of the match finally ended her five-game goal drought to secure her seventh goal of the season.

The draw keeps Guingamp in the sixth position with 23 points, 20 behind the top two places in the French’s Feminine Division 1.

Sarah M’Barek’s ladies will continue their campaign when they welcome ASPTT Albi to the Stade Fred Aubert for their next league fixture.