NPFL: Rangers Will Get It Right, Soon – Skipper

Enugu Rangers’ Skipper, Okey Odita believes his side will get through their trying times in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Flying Antelopes remain at the bottom of the topflight table after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Enyimba on Sunday.

“We don’t have any problem, we are only facing an obstacle as a family at the moment and I believe we will get it right somewhere very soon, Odita told Tidesports source.

“I really don’t know how to assess the game because the game was in our hands and at the end of the day we lost the game, and maybe that was the way God wanted it to be.”

Odita also claimed that the Enugu outfit is not haunted by the absence of their highest goal scorer, Chisom Egbuchulam, who joined Swedish topflight side, BK Häcken this year.

“We are a team of 35 players, just one of us left. I believe we have just been unlucky this season because we have been playing well in all of our games, only that the goals have not started coming,” he concluded.

Indeed, Rangers position has become a source of worry to the club’s teeming supporters, who are praying that they would not suffer a historic relegation at the end of the season.