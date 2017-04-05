Norway Seeks More Markets Fish Export To Nigeria 

The visiting Norwegian Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, Mr Ronny Berg, has announced the readiness of more Norwegian fishery companies to export their products to Nigeria.

Berg told newsmen in Lagos that his delegation was in Nigeria to look at the new existing opportunities for Norwegian fishery products in the Nigerian market.

The Deputy Minister, who led a delegation of 30 Norwegian representatives to a Seafood conference in Lagos, said that the companies were becoming more interested in the Nigerian market for their products.

”Norway has been exporting stockfish into the Nigerian market since the 1890s, and till date, Norwegian seafood represents an important source of protein to many Nigerians.

”But we have noted that in the last two or more years, there has not been adequate presence of our companies and their products in the Nigerian market.

”So, my delegation is visiting Nigeria to meet with the relevant Nigerian Government agencies, stakeholders in Nigeria’s fishery industry, as well as make presentations at the Seafood conference.

”We still see Nigeria as a major market for our fishery resources. My delegation is, therefore, in Nigeria, to showcase and interact with Nigerians on what Norway is ready to contribute to Nigeria’s current fishery needs,’’ he said.

Berg said the companies were willing to increase their exports to Nigeria, not only of stockfish, but also more of mackerel and salmon.

The Deputy Minister expressed optimism that his delegation’s visit would also afford them the opportunity to meet with the Nigerian Customs Service and visit the Nigerian Institute of Oceanography and Marine Research, as well as other stakeholders.

Berg also said that there was a lot for the Nigerian fishery development industry to benefit from Norwegian companies and experts, in the course of cooperation and collaboration between both countries.

”We are really here in Nigeria to enter into new business cooperation relationships with our friends and counterparts in the Nigerian fishery industry on what we currently have to offer the Nigerian market in terms of fishery resources,’’ he added.