LCCI Faults IMF Recommendations On Nigeria’s Economy

The Lagos chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has kicked against the tight mandatory policy recommended for Nigeria by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its economy recovery.

The Director-General of LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Monday.

Yusuf, was reacting to the report of the IMF Article IV consultation on the Nigerian economy, stressing that, such recommendation is inconsistent with the country’s economic recovery process.

He pointed out that, the organized private sector does not share the view of the IMF, that monetary policy needs to be futher tightened now, stressing that it is inappropriate to call for further tightening of monetary policy in an economy that is grappling with recession, high unemployment , high operating costs, high interest rates faltering real sector.

He said, already interest rate ranges between 25 and 30% and this is adversely affecting businesses and stifling economic growth.

Yusuf, also objected to the recommendation on review of existing value Added Tax and excise duty, saying such a move would not be consistent with the economic recovery process.

He added that, it will also not be consistent with the Federal Government’s vision to build an inclusive economy, spur growth, support the real economy and create the needed jobs.

However, the IMF Article IV consultations is an independent assessment of the Nigerian economy and the current economic management framework.