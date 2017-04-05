ICAO To Train Accident Investigators On Crash Handling

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), has concluded plans to train Nigerian accident investigators on how to effectively and quickly handle crashes.

Musa, who did not give a specific date for the training,said that it would take place at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in Washington DC, U. S.A. Nigeria’s representative to the ICAO Council, Capt. Nuhu Musa, disclosed this at a meeting with the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) , Mr Akin Olateru, on Sunday in Lagos.

He said, the training would also equip accident investigators with the latest innovation in investigations and how to effectively and quickly handle crashes.

He noted that, the training would also involve other aviation agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

“There is going to be management training for all the staff of the agencies, including AIB. We need to work together. If there are training to be done, they can push them to us.

“ We are planning to organise training for them as part of developing manpower in the aviation sector. AIB investigators are also to be trained.

“ The NTSB based in Washington DC has offered on the job training for the investigators,’’ Musa said.

He further disclosed that the ICAO President, Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu, had promised to discuss with the United Kingdom and Australia to re-audit the AIB which scored 85 per cent in its last audit.

Musa expressed optimism that the agency would have an improved performance due to the level of commitment of its new management.

He also urged the agency to equip and put into use its multi billionaire Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) laboratory system built in Abuja in 2013.

According to him, when the laboratory is functional, African countries under the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Association (BAGAIA) can make use of it which will help boost the AIB’s revenue profile.

The ICAO representative, said Nigeria needs to be ready for the enormous grants that would come to the aviation sector this year and the need to harness them maximally.

Responding, Olateru said, the request for the training was to improve the capacity of accident investigators in the country.

Meanwhile, The Tide gathered that the ICAO president, who was on a short visit to Nigeria, also held a closed door meeting with chief executive officers of the aviation agencies at the weekend. The talk centered around how the country could leverage on the position of the Nigerian as President of the global apex aviation regulatory body to grow the sector and reposition it to meet global expectations.