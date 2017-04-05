Gunmen Kidnap Lecturer, Daughter

By Akujobi Amadi -
Unknown gunmen have kidnapped  a  Senior Lectuer of the Federal College   Education Technical Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government  Area of  Rivers State, Mr Isaac  Messiah alongside his daughter on Monday.
An eye witness account has it that the incident happened   at  about  1pm on Monday.
The source further said  Mr Isaac Messiah and his daughter were trailed by the unknown gunmen to their residence  at  Omoku town  adding that the  hoodlums abducted their victims in a red Toyota  car.
According to the source, there was no shooting from the hoodlums  during the operation.
A senior police officer in the  area who confirmed the  incident  said the gunmen had already left the scene of the crime before the incident was reported.
When contacted, the  State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) ASP Nnamdi  Omoni said he was yet to be  briefed  on the matter.

