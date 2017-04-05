Gunmen Kidnap Lecturer, Daughter

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a Senior Lectuer of the Federal College Education Technical Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Isaac Messiah alongside his daughter on Monday.

An eye witness account has it that the incident happened at about 1pm on Monday.

The source further said Mr Isaac Messiah and his daughter were trailed by the unknown gunmen to their residence at Omoku town adding that the hoodlums abducted their victims in a red Toyota car.

According to the source, there was no shooting from the hoodlums during the operation.

A senior police officer in the area who confirmed the incident said the gunmen had already left the scene of the crime before the incident was reported.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) ASP Nnamdi Omoni said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.