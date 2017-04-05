FG Jobs: Applicants Want Due Process, Time Extension

Sequel to the Federal Government’s plans to conduct recruitment exercise, the concerned agencies have been told to follow due process in order to reach out to the deserving members of the public.

Some job applicants who spoke with The Tide on Monday in Port Harcourt, said that the exercise must cut a across party line to enable Nigerians benefit from the system. One of them, Mr Emeka Amadi, noted that the issue of employment in the country must be treated on merit.

He argued that, it would be infair to hand pick applicants to fill the available job spaces without following due process.

Amadi said that the danger is such attitude, was to feature wrong persons in the system who can not deliver quality service.

The respondent who is a graduate of Economics, maintained that it will only take qualified persons to render quality services, thereby, reducing the issue of corruption in the federal civil service.

Uju Okere, who also linked the issue of corruption in the civil service to what she described as half baked cake, said until such were rooted out from the system, the expected change may not happen. She said that, the presidency should provide a level playing ground for all applicants to enable them partake freely in the exercise.

Okere pointed out that, if applicants are allowed to compete for the vacancies without external interference that it would produce the best in them.

Another respondent, Doris Igwe, appealed for a reasonable time to enable the applicants meet up with registration.

She said the April 29, 2017 deadline was not in the interest of the applicants, saying that the time should be extended.

It would be recalled that, the Federal Government has announced its preparedness to carry out recruitment exercise in some ministries and agencies.