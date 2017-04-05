…As LMC Gets Praises

The League management Company has been praised by Abia Warriors’ Chigozie Chilekwu for the improvement in the Nigerian topflight.

Chilekwu noted that the ability of Nigerian premier division sides to secure points away from their respective grounds is one of the achievements of the league organisers.

“The League Management Company has done well to improve the league. Years back in the Nigerian league, picking up points away from home is alien but if you watch since the LMC took charge of the league, teams now win on the road,” Chilekwu told newsmen.

“That is a big improvement because it means that the confidence level in teams participating in the league has gone up. We have lost here at Umuahia and we shall also pick up points on the road too.

“If the league organisers continue with their good work I believe that the league would have improved further by 2020.

“The LMC chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and his team deserve praises and I want to charge them to continue to be innovative as they position the Nigerian League in the world map.”