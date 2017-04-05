ABS Ready To Dismantle Rivers United

The Saraki Boys will lock horns with the Pride of Rivers, and the midfielder is looking forward to playing in his hometown on Sunday

ABS’ Chigozirim Metuh is looking forward to playing in Port Harcourt, as his family will be in attendance when they face Rivers United.

Metuh wasn’t in action at the weekend when the Saraki Boys lost 2-0 to Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

The midfielder is full of expectations as he heads back to his base where his family will be in the stands to cheer him.

“Going to Port Harcourt will afford me an opportunity to see my family, I really need to see my mother and she has been the secret to my progress in football. They are expecting to see me play live at this level.

“This is my first time playing in the NPFL so they do want to see me play. Right now, I am completely charged up and I feel like the match should start now. My loved ones seeing me play at the stadium will be an extra boost for me,” he added.

“We need to secure a point in Port Harcourt because we have promised our management that we shall claim a draw in Port Harcourt.

“Rivers United parade so called big and experienced players but we also have young players who are hungry for success, so we shall give our best and hope for a good result. It’s a journey and it’s important to give ones best at all times,” he concluded.