Wike, Ekweremadu, Akpabio Eulogise Sekibo

Last week’s curtain raiser was Mothering Sunday. Wife of the State Governor, Justice Suzette Nyesom-Wike and the Deputy Governor were at Upper Room Anglican Church, Eligbolo in Eliozu Evo Diocese to celebrate with other mothers.

Justice Nyesom-Wike, represented by Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Ukel Oyaghiri advocated for improved welfare for the womenfolk. She said time has come for women to be given chance to show their leadership qualities. A woman can manage a home, a state and a country “, she stressed.

In a special message to mark this year’s Mother’s Day, the Rivers State Governor’s wife observed that society would have been significantly smaller, cooler and ill-mannered without contributions of mothers.

According to her, Mother’s Day is a celebration of the bond of love and affection between a mother and her child, noting that it’s a day when the society recognises the significant roles of mothers.

Last Monday, the state Governor Chief Nyesom Wike, through his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, flagged off the first round of the immunisation plus days (IPDs) at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Churchill Rod, Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike emphasised the importance of routine immunisation exercise for children and expressed the commitment of the government to ensure that children and mothers are in good health.

Last Tuesday, the deputy governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo made award presentations to some youths, as a way of encouraging excellence. One Dr Nkiruka Vivian Ogmuegbu got the award following her performance as one of the best students in the University of Port Harcourt College of Health Sciences.

Last Wednesday, the deputy governor felicitated with Senator George Thompson Sekibo on his 60th birthday anniversary.

In the words of Dr Harry-Banigo, “Sekibo has distinguished himself as a serving senator, a prover leader, selfless and hardworking”, she pointed out that the Ogu born Senator has displayed effective representation of his people at the National Assembly. She wished him a purposeful diamond jubilee birthday.

Last Thursday, wife of the State Governor attended the 29th Convocation Lecture of Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

She noted that the University’s faculty of law has contributed to quality manpower in legal practice in the country.

Justice Nyesom-Wike stated that the university was undergoing tremendous development in infrastructure, especially under Chief Nyesom-Wike for instance, under the present administration the faculty of law building was completed.

Chief Wike, last Saturday, in company of top state dignitaries, attended the 29th convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University.

At the convocation, Wike announced that the university has seized to bear the name of Science and Technology, and therefore urged the school management to finetune their academic blueprint to reflect global standard.

The governor while pledging to ensure that programmes of the university get 100 percent accreditation, however frowned at some of the ongoing projects and called for speedy work toward the newly established. College of Health Sciences.

From the university convocation, the governor proceeded to the 60th birthday celebrations and book launch of Senator Thompson Sekibo at Presidential Hotel. He praised the intellectual enterprise of the Senator and pledged government support. Deputy Senate President Mr Ekweremadu, Senator Godwill Akpabio, Senator Lawan and other dignitaries graced the occasion and wished Sekibo more years.