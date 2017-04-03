We’ll Sustain Funding Of Rivers Varsity – RSG

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that  his administration will continue to sustain  the   funding  of the Rivers State University to ensure that all courses of the  institution get full accreditation from relevant academic bodies.
The governor also announced that Saturday, April 1, 2017 was the  last day that the institution was address as Rivers State University of Science and Technology  (RSUST) as her change of name  by the Rivers State House of Assembly took effect from that date.
The University would henceforth be known as Rivers State University.
Addressing  the  29th convocation of the university on Saturday, Governor Wike assured that his administration will  always make the necessary  investments  to ensure that no Rivers person  is denied access to quality education.
He said: “A developing State, such as ours, needs the knowledge, skills and dexterity of our people to progress and prosper. Our administration recognizes that providing quality education, as a tool for development, is as important as providing physical infrastructure.
“That  is  why  we  are  giving  tremendous  attention  and resources  to  revamping  the  education  sector  and  ensuring that our  educational  system  truly  empowers  our  people  to successfully compete in the global environment.
“Ultimately, our commitment is to ensure that no Rivers person is left behind from the benefits of quality education asa tool for the transformation of our economy. “
He challenged the management  of  the  university  to refocus  its energy  towards fast tracking academic and infrastructural  development in the school.
On the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings  being funded  by the Rivers State Government, the governor  expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done.
He directed the Pro-Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University  to ensure that the building defects he pointed out during  his inspection of the facilities  are corrected.
The governor  also directed the contractor  handling the College of Medical Sciences to report to the Government House to explain  the  slow pace of the work.
Governor Wike charged the graduants of the institution to be worthy ambassadors  of the institution, who will contribute  their quota to the development of the state.
He said: “I  say  congratulations,  once  again  to  all  the graduants  for  this  milestone.  You  have  all  done  well  and deserve not only to celebrate but also to be celebrated.”
In his address, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu represented by Rev. Dr. Joseph Omaegbu lauded Governor Wike for bringing to fruition the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University to fruition, in addition to completing the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences building at the university.
Also speaking, Vice Chancellor  of the University, Prof Blessing Didia said the school is an extension of the state’s  construction activities.
He said that the university awarded first degrees, post graduate diplomas, masters and doctorate degrees to 4536 graduants.

