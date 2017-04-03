The Tide Newspaper, A Legacy Project – GM

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr Vincent Ake has described The Tide as a legacy project that has been left behind by the founding fathers which management team is ensuring its sustenance and improvement to keep it afloat.

He stated this during a courtesy visit by a group known as Association of Entertainment And Tourism Practitioners of Rivers State.

Mr Ake stated that the corporation has some equipment that needed to be put to more use when funds are available.

He added, The Tide Group of Newspapers was ready to collaborate with the entertainment industry and urged the association to find a way of making people patronise The Tide Group of Newspapers.

Ake emphasised that the entertainment industry is one that everyone is interested in as it has different areas of specialisation which, “if one does not like music, one must like drama,” adding “except those in the industry have the needed talents, you may not develop well”.

He advised them to mobilise people by way of dramatising as this would interest them more for the good of government and society at large, pointing out that they should use their profession to galvanise the people at grassroots especially in addressing societal norms.

His words: “As we partner with you, you need to use your talent to develop the society as well”, while urging that they ensure their organisation stands on a solid foundation.

Earlier, the chairman of the group, Mr Adonye Omubo Pepple had stated that the history of entertainment industry is not complete without Rivers State as early as the 1970’s, but expressed his dismay that the environment is not conducive enough for entertainment to strive, hence the urge to move to other countries.

He stressed further that whatever that makes Lagos the number one entertainment spot in Nigeria can also be gotten here in Rivers State, especially as regards manpower.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana/Akwarandu Eberechi