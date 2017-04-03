Stakeholders Want SERVICOM In Extra -Ministerial Depts

Stakeholders in the public service have urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Service Compact (SERVICOM) Office to an Extra-Ministerial Department to make it more effective in achieving its mandate.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day national dialogue on “Strategies for Improving Service Delivery held in Abuja, the stakeholders recommended the step to boost the Change Agenda.

The Tide source reports that the two-day forum was tagged, “1st National Dialogue on Strategies for Improving Service Delivery in Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions.’’

The stakeholders recommended re-affirmation of Service Compact by the Federal Government, so as to convey the political will and commitment to the service delivery initiative.

They said the government should incorporate SERVICOM into school curriculum as part of civic education at all levels to inculcate early in children the concept of service delivery.

“In this regard, SERVICOM Club could be introduced to encourage children to imbibe the concept.

“Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) should prioritise and support SERVICOM activities in order to ensure citizen- focus on service delivery.

“SERVICOM should revive and expand its public awareness campaign by making information continuously available for public education in order to promote attitudinal change and encourage demand for quality services by citizens.’’

The stakeholders, however, observed the diminishing commitment by successive governments to provide resources for SERVICOM.

They identified lack of effective institutional performance assessment mechanisms and absence of synergy among MDAs as part of challenges hindering efficient service delivery in the country.

The stakeholders also noted that service delivery would be enhanced by government’s commitment by providing adequate human and material resources for SERVICOM to operate.

The dialogue was declared open by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal,

Other dignitaries include Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita among others.