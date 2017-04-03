S’ Eagles Coach Calls For Focus On Positives

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr has decried the air of negativity that is being peddled around the work and effort of himself and other members of Management and backroom staff of the three –time African champions.

Of recent, the media has published a number of articles that suggested that all was not well with the Super Eagles on various issues and these have been cause for worry for the Franco-German tactician.

“We are in very good spirit in our team,” Rohr told the nff.com. “We are a happy family with solidarity and harmony amongst ourselves – the players and staff. The Management, backroom staff and the players have a common focus – to qualify Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. And I would like every Nigerian to share in this focus and stop giving negative reports.”

Rohr dismissed, in their entirety, talks about player dissent, administrative lapses and purported disrespect of certain players in the camp of the five –time FIFA World Cup finalists.

“I am in constant touch with all our players. I talk to them from time to time. And my staff too. Everybody is good with the philosophy that we have, the results we have achieved so far, and the unity is re-assuring.

“You must look at the situation when we learnt that the second friendly match against Burkina Faso was cancelled. In most other teams, players would start to leave, when there are no more matches to play. But in our case, not one single player chose to leave. Rather, more players were coming. We had new, young and hungry players arriving to join us. It is a sign that the word is going round on the big effort of the staff, the fact that we are getting results and many players now want to be a part of it.”

With regards to news making the rounds on whether his salaries were outstanding, the former Gabon and Burkina Faso manager said: “I have a direct contract with the Nigeria Football Federation. I do not discuss my terms and conditions in the media. I have confidence that the NFF signed a contract and that they will honour all terms of the contract. I am still working, so that must mean something”, he concluded.