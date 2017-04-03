RSU: A New Touch For Progress

The Rivers State University (RSU) is experiencing a new lease of life as it is being re-positioned to serve the people of Rivers State and humanity. This lease of life was what the institution lacked in the recent past.

Through dedicated funding, well crafted policies and proactive engagement with the university, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been able to fast track development at the Rivers State University and stabilise the development process in the institution.

The RSU was one of the first beneficiaries of Governor Wike’s massive intervention in the education sector of the state. In his inauguration address at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on May 29, 2015, Governor Wike re-instated lecturers of the Rivers State University sacked by the immediate past administration in the state. The governor also paid the outstanding emoluments of the sacked lecturers.

The governor completed the Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Ultra-modern Faculty of Law building, which has enhanced the teaching of law in the school. This faculty building was abandoned for close to two decades.

During the 28th Convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University, Governor Wike initiated the College of Medical Sciences of the institution and flagged off the construction of the College Building.

The RSU College of Medical Sciences has admitted her first set of students while the construction work at the College of Medical Sciences building has reached an advanced stage.

Since the last convocation on the 9th of April, 2016, Governor Wike has ensured the completion of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings at the Rivers State University, making available state-of-the-art facilities for teaching and learning at the institution.

Other facilities that have been developed by the Wike administration include the Faculty of Technical and Science Education complex, the shopping complex .

The conducive environment created by Governor Wike has led to improved investments in the university by corporate organisations who believe in the efforts of the administration.

For the Rivers State Governor, his administration will continue to work to improve the quality of education at the Rivers State University through the right funding.

Speaking at the 29th convocation of the university on Saturday, Governor Wike emphasised that the university will continue to be given priority attention because his administration wants to ensure the accreditation of all courses offered at the institution.

Governor Wike assured that his administration will always make the necessary investments to ensure that no Rivers person is denied access to quality education.

He said: “A developing State, such as ours, needs the knowledge,skills and dexterity of our people to progress and prosper. Our administration recognizes that providing quality education, as a tool for development, is as important as providing physical infrastructure.

“That is why we are giving tremendous attention andresources to revamping the education sector and ensuringthat our educational system truly empowers our people to successfully compete in the global environment.

“Ultimately, our commitment is to ensure that no Riversperson is left behind from the benefits of quality education asa tool for the transformation of our economy. “

He challenged the management of the university to refocus its energy towards fast tracking academic and infrastructural development in the school.

On the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings being funded by the Rivers State Government, the governor expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done.

He directed the Pro-Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University to ensure that the building defects he pointed out during his inspection of the facilities are corrected.

The governor also directed the contractor handling the College of Medical Sciences to report to the Government House to explain the slow pace of the work.

Governor Wike charged the graduands of the institution to be worthy apmbassadors of the institution, who will contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He said: “I say congratulations, once again to all the graduands for this milestone. You have all done well and deserve not only to celebrate but also to be celebrated.”

In his address, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu represented by Rev. Dr. Joseph Omaegbu lauded Governor Wike for bringing to fruition the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University to fruition, in addition to completing the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences building at the university.

Also speaking, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Blessing Didia said the school is an extension of the state’s construction activities.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has set the Rivers State University on the path of sustained progress, motivating the spirit of excellence among the staff, setting in place the right infrastructure for teaching and learning and positively empowering the management and governing council of the university to remain focused in reviving the institution.

The rise of the Rivers State University is assured as Governor Wike remains focused to use his extensive experience to place the university on a sound platform.

Nwakaudu is a Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media.

