RSU: A New Touch For Progress

Faculty of Management Science Complex, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State University (RSU) is experiencing a new lease of life as it is being re-positioned to serve the people of Rivers State and humanity.  This lease of life was what the institution lacked in the recent past.
Through dedicated funding, well crafted policies and proactive  engagement with the university, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been able to fast track  development  at the Rivers State University  and stabilise the development process in the institution.
The RSU was one of the first beneficiaries of Governor Wike’s massive intervention in the education sector of the state.  In his inauguration address at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on May 29, 2015, Governor Wike re-instated lecturers of the Rivers State University sacked by the immediate past administration in the state. The governor also  paid the outstanding  emoluments of the sacked lecturers.
The governor completed  the Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Ultra-modern  Faculty of Law building, which has enhanced the teaching  of law in the school. This faculty building  was abandoned for close to two decades.
During the 28th Convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University, Governor Wike initiated the College of Medical Sciences of the institution and flagged off the  construction of the College Building.
The RSU College of Medical Sciences has admitted her first set of students while the construction work at the College of Medical Sciences building has reached an advanced stage.
Since the last convocation on the 9th of April, 2016, Governor Wike has ensured the completion of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings at the Rivers State University, making available state-of-the-art  facilities for teaching and learning at the institution.
Other facilities that have  been developed by the Wike administration include the Faculty of Technical and Science Education complex, the shopping complex .
The conducive environment created by Governor Wike has led to improved investments  in the university by corporate organisations  who believe  in the efforts of the administration.
For the Rivers State Governor, his administration  will  continue to  work to improve the  quality of education  at the Rivers State University  through the right funding.
Speaking  at the 29th convocation of the university on Saturday, Governor Wike emphasised  that the university will continue to be given priority attention  because  his administration  wants  to ensure the accreditation of all courses offered at the institution.
Governor Wike assured that his administration will  always make the necessary  investments  to ensure that no Rivers person  is denied access to quality education.
He said: “A developing State, such as ours, needs the knowledge,skills and dexterity of our people to progress and prosper. Our  administration recognizes that providing quality education, as a tool for development, is as important as providing physical infrastructure.
“That   is   why   we   are   giving   tremendous   attention   andresources  to   revamping   the   education   sector   and   ensuringthat our  educational  system   truly   empowers   our  people   to successfully compete in the global environment.
“Ultimately, our commitment is to ensure that no Riversperson is left behind from the benefits of quality education asa tool for the transformation of our economy. “
He challenged the management  of  the  university  to refocus  its energy  towards fast tracking academic and infrastructural  development in the school.
On the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings  being funded  by the Rivers State Government, the governor  expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done.
He directed the Pro-Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University  to ensure that the building defects he pointed out during  his inspection of the facilities  are corrected.
The governor  also directed the contractor  handling the College of Medical Sciences to report to the Government House to explain  the  slow pace of the work.
Governor Wike charged the graduands of the institution  to be worthy  apmbassadors  of the institution, who will contribute  their quota to the development of the state.
He said: “I   say   congratulations,   once   again   to   all   the graduands   for   this   milestone.   You   have   all   done   well   and deserve not only to celebrate but also to be celebrated.”
In his address, Pro-Chancellor of the University, Justice Iche Ndu represented by Rev. Dr. Joseph Omaegbu lauded Governor Wike for bringing to fruition the College of Medical Sciences of the Rivers State University to fruition, in addition to completing the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences building at the university.
Also speaking, Vice Chancellor  of the University, Prof Blessing Didia said the school is an extension of the state’s  construction activities.
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has set the Rivers State University on the path of sustained progress, motivating the spirit of excellence among the staff, setting in place the right infrastructure for teaching and learning and positively empowering the management and governing council of the university to remain focused in reviving the institution.
The rise of the Rivers State University is assured as Governor Wike remains focused to use his extensive experience to place the university on a sound platform.
Nwakaudu is a Special Assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Electronic Media.

 

