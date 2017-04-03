RSG Warns Against Tax Evasion

The Rivers State Government has advised the public to voluntarily comply with tax obligation, warning that it will not fail to wield the big stick against tax defaulters in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS), Mr ThankGod Adoage Norteh gave the advice in Port Harcourt recently, while addressing the monthly meeting of the Port Harcourt Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as part of his stakeholders sensitisation programme on the need for voluntary tax compliance in the state.

The chairman appealed to professional bodies, the business community and individuals in the state to see tax payment as a civic responsibility that will enhance government’s effort in discharging quality services to the people.

He stated that the new management of the RIRS has put in place an efficient process of obtaining tax clearance certificates that will be prompt and transparent.

Mr Norteh disclosed that the stakeholders engagement was to ensure a collaborative effort in addressing tax related issues, noting that lawyers were better informed on the position of the law regarding the payment of taxes, as taxes are rooted in the law.

He, therefore, urged lawyers to lead the way to encourage other professionals and the public to comply with their tax responsibilities without hesitation.

The chairman further hinted that the Rivers State Internal Revenue service was poised to improve the revenue base of the state to address the overall development needs of the people.

The RIRS boss called on the people of Rivers State to support the government of Chief Barr. Ezenwo Wike to continue to carry out development projects in the state.

Taneh Beemene