RSG Promises Ogu More Projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area that his administration will always execute developmental projects for the area.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Senator George Thompson Sekibo for his 60th birthday and re-election at the Saint Martins Anglican Church in Ogu yesterday , Governor Wike said his commitment stems from the fact that the people of Ogu supported him right from the beginning.

He noted : “Ogu people have been supporters of this administration right from the very beginning. They have always been with us and we shall always be with them.

“We are rebuilding the Government Secondary School, Ogu to introduce boarding facilities, new classroom blocks, teachers quarters and an improved environment “.

The governor added that the Chieftaincy Stool in the area has been upgraded, urging the people of the area to continue to support his administration.

The governor later went on an inspection visit of the Government Secondary School, Ogu where he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractors.

The thanksgiving service in honour of Senator George Thompson Sekibo was attended by the leaders of Rivers State.

Prominent among the leaders who attended the ocassion were: Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Prince Emma Anyanwu, former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Senator Lee Maeba, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu, members of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly, State Executive Council members and local government caretaker committee chairmen.

Governor Wike assured the clergy and laity of the Saint Martins Anglican Church in Ogu that he would continue to support the church.