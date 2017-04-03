RSG Promises Ogu More Projects

By admin
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the people of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area  that his administration  will  always execute developmental  projects  for the area.
Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Senator George Thompson Sekibo for his 60th birthday and re-election  at the Saint Martins Anglican Church in  Ogu yesterday , Governor Wike  said his commitment  stems from the fact that  the people of Ogu supported him right from the beginning.
He noted : “Ogu people  have been supporters of this administration right from the very beginning.  They have always been  with us and we shall  always be with them.
“We are rebuilding the Government Secondary School, Ogu to introduce  boarding facilities, new classroom blocks, teachers quarters and an improved environment “.
The governor  added that the Chieftaincy  Stool in the area has been  upgraded, urging the people of the area to continue to support  his administration.
The governor later went on an inspection  visit of the Government Secondary School, Ogu  where he expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done by the  contractors.
The thanksgiving service in honour of Senator George Thompson Sekibo was attended  by the leaders of Rivers State.
Prominent  among the leaders who attended  the ocassion were: Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Prince Emma Anyanwu, former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, Senator Lee Maeba, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu, members of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly, State Executive Council members  and local government caretaker committee chairmen.
Governor Wike assured the clergy and laity of the Saint Martins Anglican Church in Ogu that he would continue to support the  church.

